Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/269.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.37 - 16.37
Mkt Cap
471.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.84
EPS
-0.63
Shares
107.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
LianBio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets. It is advancing a diversified portfolio of clinically validated product candidates with the potential to drive new standards of care across cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, inflammatory disease and respiratory indications.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.630
REV0

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LianBio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LianBio (LIAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LianBio's (LIAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LianBio (LIAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.58 expecting LIAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 322.27% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LianBio (LIAN)?

A

The stock price for LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) is $4.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LianBio (LIAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LianBio.

Q

When is LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) reporting earnings?

A

LianBio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is LianBio (LIAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LianBio.

Q

What sector and industry does LianBio (LIAN) operate in?

A

LianBio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.