Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
117M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in the operation of stores. The company's reportable segments include hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores, and Other operations, catering for the diverse needs of consumers. These three segments expand under the brand names of Century Mart, Lianhua Supermarket, Hualian Supermarket and Lianhua Quik. Majority of the revenue is derived from Hypermarket segment.

Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (LHUAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (OTCPK: LHUAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs's (LHUAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (LHUAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (LHUAF)?

A

The stock price for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (OTCPK: LHUAF) is $0.1045 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (LHUAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs.

Q

When is Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (OTCPK:LHUAF) reporting earnings?

A

Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (LHUAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs (LHUAF) operate in?

A

Lianhua Supermarket Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.