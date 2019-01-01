Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in the operation of stores. The company's reportable segments include hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores, and Other operations, catering for the diverse needs of consumers. These three segments expand under the brand names of Century Mart, Lianhua Supermarket, Hualian Supermarket and Lianhua Quik. Majority of the revenue is derived from Hypermarket segment.