There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
LianDi Clean Technology Inc. provides downstream flow equipment and engineering services to China's petroleum and petrochemical companies.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

LianDi Clean Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LianDi Clean Technology (LNDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LianDi Clean Technology (OTCEM: LNDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LianDi Clean Technology's (LNDT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LianDi Clean Technology.

Q

What is the target price for LianDi Clean Technology (LNDT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LianDi Clean Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for LianDi Clean Technology (LNDT)?

A

The stock price for LianDi Clean Technology (OTCEM: LNDT) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Nov 02 2021 13:31:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LianDi Clean Technology (LNDT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LianDi Clean Technology.

Q

When is LianDi Clean Technology (OTCEM:LNDT) reporting earnings?

A

LianDi Clean Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LianDi Clean Technology (LNDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LianDi Clean Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does LianDi Clean Technology (LNDT) operate in?

A

LianDi Clean Technology is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.