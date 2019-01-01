L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for L3Harris Technologies
The latest price target for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) was reported by Susquehanna on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $298.00 expecting LHX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.61% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) was provided by Susquehanna, and L3Harris Technologies maintained their positive rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of L3Harris Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for L3Harris Technologies was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest L3Harris Technologies (LHX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $302.00 to $298.00. The current price L3Harris Technologies (LHX) is trading at is $241.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
