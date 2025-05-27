Kim Jong Un's Regime Slams Trump's Golden Dome Missile Defense Project As 'Nuclear War Scenario'

North Korea’s foreign ministry has expressed strong disapproval of the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense shield project, terming it a “very dangerous threatening initiative.”

What Happened: The Institute for American Studies, part of North Korea’s foreign ministry, on Tuesday lambasted the Golden Dome project, as per the state media KCNA news agency. The ministry characterized the project as “a typical product of ‘America first’, the height of self-righteousness, arrogance, high-handed and arbitrary practice and is an outer space nuclear war scenario.”

On May 20, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his choice of a design for the Golden Dome missile defense system and the appointment of a leader for the ambitious $175 billion program.

The Golden Dome project aims to leverage a network of hundreds of satellites orbiting the Earth, equipped with advanced sensors and interceptors. These are intended to neutralize incoming enemy missiles immediately after they launch from countries such as China, Iran, North Korea, or Russia.

Why It Matters: The Golden Dome project has been a subject of international concern. On May 21, China voiced its apprehensions over the project, citing “strong offensive implications” and potential for an arms race and militarization of outer space. Mao Ning, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, urged the U.S. to reconsider the initiative.

On May 23, experts warned that the Golden Dome could trigger a new space arms race, as it could provoke other states to employ similar systems in space, thereby accelerating the militarization of space.

North Korea’s condemnation comes on the heels of a failed launch event for a new warship, which tipped over due to “inexperienced command and operational carelessness,” further escalating tensions in the region.

Criticisms aside, Trump’s Golden Dome project is likely to benefit several defense stocks in the U.S., as per analysts. Three of these are innovative defense solutions providers, L3Harris Technologies LHX, aerospace giant Lockheed-Martin LMT and radar technology specialist, RTX RTX



