L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 9.47%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.85.
Revenue was down $464.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 0.3% increase in the share price the next day.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
L3Harris Technologies management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $13.35 and $13.65 per share.
Earnings History
