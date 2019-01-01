ñol

L3Harris Technologies
(NYSE:LHX)
240.44
-0.48[-0.20%]
At close: May 31
240.90
0.4600[0.19%]
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low237.02 - 241.73
52 Week High/Low200.71 - 279.71
Open / Close238.71 / 240.9
Float / Outstanding192.2M / 192.9M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap46.4B
P/E25.96
50d Avg. Price246.03
Div / Yield4.48/1.86%
Payout Ratio45.04
EPS2.46
Total Float192.2M

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

L3Harris Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$3.120

Quarterly Revenue

$4.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.1B

Earnings Recap

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 9.47%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.85.

Revenue was down $464.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 0.3% increase in the share price the next day.

 

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

L3Harris Technologies management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $13.35 and $13.65 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

L3Harris Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) reporting earnings?
A

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.58, which beat the estimate of $2.38.

Q
What were L3Harris Technologies’s (NYSE:LHX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.4B, which missed the estimate of $4.4B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.