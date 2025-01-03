Jim Cramer Says Lazard Is 'Really Inexpensive,' Recommends Buying This Tech Stock

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying more Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER.

On Jan. 2, JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone downgraded Uber from Market Outperform to Market Perform and maintained the price target of $95.

The AES Corporation AES is a buy, Cramer said. “I think it's time to pick up that utility.”

On Dec. 6, AES increased its quarterly dividend from 17.25 cents to 17.595 cents per share.

Cramer said he doesn't like PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN.

On Dec. 13, JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $19 to $27.

When asked about Nucor Corporation NUE, Cramer said, “It's been very, very tough to own this great steel maker.”

On Dec. 16, the company provided fourth-quarter guidance, expecting EPS of 55 cents to 65 cents, versus the consensus of 86 cents.

Lazard, Inc. LAZ is “really inexpensive,” the “Mad Money” host said.

On Dec. 20, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Aidan Hall downgraded Lazard from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $65 to $57.

Cramer recommended to hold on to Eli Lilly and Company LLY.

On Dec. 20, the FDA approved the company's Zepbound, a weight loss drug designed to treat moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity.

“I think the stock at 15 times earnings is fine,” Cramer said when asked about Labcorp Holdings Inc. LH. “The problem is its healthcare, and people do not like the healthcare stocks.”

On Dec. 17, Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained Labcorp with an Overweight and raised the price target from $260 to $270.

Price Action:

Uber shares gained 4.7% to settle at $63.17 on Thursday.

AES shares rose 1.4% to close at $13.05 during the session.

Penn Entertainment shares fell 2.9% to settle at $19.24.

Lazard shares fell 1.4% to settle at $50.74 on Thursday.

Eli Lilly shares gained 0.8% to $778.07 on Thursday.

Nucor shares fell 1.9% to settle at $114.48 on Thursday.

Labcorp shares fell 0.5% to close at $228.19.

