Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Laboratory Corp
Laboratory Corp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $300.00 expecting LH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.39% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Laboratory Corp maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Laboratory Corp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Laboratory Corp was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Laboratory Corp (LH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $360.00 to $300.00. The current price Laboratory Corp (LH) is trading at is $247.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
