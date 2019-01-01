ñol

Laboratory Corp
(NYSE:LH)
247.14
-10.73[-4.16%]
At close: May 31
246.72
-0.4200[-0.17%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low246.12 - 255.29
52 Week High/Low232.01 - 317.17
Open / Close255.97 / -
Float / Outstanding72M / 92.7M
Vol / Avg.2.4M / 826.5K
Mkt Cap22.9B
P/E11.83
50d Avg. Price259.23
Div / Yield2.88/1.12%
Payout Ratio-
EPS5.27
Total Float72M

Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Laboratory Corp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$6.110

Quarterly Revenue

$3.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.9B

Earnings Recap

 

Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Laboratory Corp beat estimated earnings by 2.17%, reporting an EPS of $6.11 versus an estimate of $5.98.

Revenue was down $262.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.98 which was followed by a 2.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Laboratory Corp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 5.79 4.92 5.57 7.42
EPS Actual 6.77 6.82 6.13 8.79
Revenue Estimate 3.90B 3.65B 3.61B 3.92B
Revenue Actual 4.06B 4.06B 3.84B 4.16B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Laboratory Corp management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $18.25 and $21.0 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Laboratory Corp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Laboratory Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) reporting earnings?
A

Laboratory Corp (LH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.47, which beat the estimate of $2.40.

Q
What were Laboratory Corp’s (NYSE:LH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.5B, which beat the estimate of $2.5B.

