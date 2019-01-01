LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$3.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.7M
Earnings History
LogicMark Questions & Answers
When is LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) reporting earnings?
LogicMark (LGMK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were LogicMark’s (NASDAQ:LGMK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
