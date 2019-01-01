Level One Bancorp Inc primarily focuses on originating commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans in primary market areas, which include Oakland County, the Detroit metropolitan area and the Grand Rapids metropolitan area. Further, it also offers commercial depository services, specialty deposit accounts and other solutions to serve the needs of institutional depositors, and offer mobile banking services, savings and checking accounts, money market accounts and other customary products and services to retail depositors. Geographically activities are carried out through Oakland County, Michigan.