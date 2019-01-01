QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Level One Bancorp Inc primarily focuses on originating commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans in primary market areas, which include Oakland County, the Detroit metropolitan area and the Grand Rapids metropolitan area. Further, it also offers commercial depository services, specialty deposit accounts and other solutions to serve the needs of institutional depositors, and offer mobile banking services, savings and checking accounts, money market accounts and other customary products and services to retail depositors. Geographically activities are carried out through Oakland County, Michigan.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0500.850 -0.2000
REV26.310M24.038M-2.272M

Level One Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Level One Bancorp (LEVL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ: LEVL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Level One Bancorp's (LEVL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Level One Bancorp (LEVL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ: LEVL) was reported by Raymond James on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting LEVL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.56% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Level One Bancorp (LEVL)?

A

The stock price for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ: LEVL) is $40.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Level One Bancorp (LEVL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) reporting earnings?

A

Level One Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Level One Bancorp (LEVL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Level One Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Level One Bancorp (LEVL) operate in?

A

Level One Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.