|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.050
|0.850
|-0.2000
|REV
|26.310M
|24.038M
|-2.272M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ: LEVL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Level One Bancorp’s space includes: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB).
The latest price target for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ: LEVL) was reported by Raymond James on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting LEVL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.56% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ: LEVL) is $40.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Level One Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Level One Bancorp.
Level One Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.