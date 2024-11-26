Crude Oil Moves Lower; Dick's Sporting Goods Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher toward the end of trading, with the S&P 500 gaining around 0.5% on Tuesday.
The Dow traded up 0.05% to 44,759.66 while the NASDAQ rose 0.59% to 19,166.93. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.47% to 6,015.37.
Check This Out: Jim Cramer: Linde Is A ‘Terrific’ Company, Sees Another Stock Up 75% As ‘Not Done’
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Utilities shares jumped by 1.1% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, materials shares fell by 0.7%.
Top Headline
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. DKS reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.75, beating the street view of $2.68. Quarterly sales of $3.06 billion (+0.5%) outpaced the analyst consensus of $3.03 billion.
Dick's Sporting now expects FY24 earnings per share to be between $13.65 and $13.95, up from the previous forecast of $13.55 to $13.90, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88. The company sees FY24 net sales of $13.2 billion to $13.3 billion versus the $13.25 billion consensus and the prior view of $13.1 billion to 13.2 billion
Equities Trading UP
- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX shares shot up 226% to $9.32 after the company announced it will be acquired by Roche in a $1.5 billion deal, with stockholders receiving up to $13 per share in cash.
- Shares of Hesai Group HSAI got a boost, surging 64% to $7.78 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
- Embecta Corp. EMBC shares were also up, gaining 33% to $19.13 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Alector, Inc. ALEC shares dropped 35% to $2.5650 after the company announced that the INVOKE-2 Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of AL002 in individuals with early Alzheimer’s disease failed to meet its primary endpoint.
- Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. LESL were down 33% to $2.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and sales.
- Kohl’s Corporation KSS was down, falling 17% to $15.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter results, cut its FY24 EPS guidance, and projected a net sales decrease of 7%-8%.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $68.49 while gold traded up 0.3% at $2,626.70.
Silver traded up 0.9% to $30.510 on Tuesday, while copper fell 1% to $4.1160.
Euro zone
European shares closed lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.57%, Germany's DAX fell 0.56% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.87%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.80%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.40%.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.87%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.04%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.12% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.13%.
Hong Kong’s trade deficit widened to $31 billion in October from $25.8 billion in the year-ago month.
Economics
- The FHFA house price index rose by 0.7% from the previous month for September.
- The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index rose 4.6% year-over-year in September versus a 5.2% increase in August.
- U.S. building permits declined by 0.4% to an annual rate of 1.419 million in October.
- Sales of new single-family homes in the U.S. dipped by 17.3% to an annualized rate of 610,000 in October.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.