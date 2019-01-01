Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Legacy Housing (NASDAQ: LEGH) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting LEGH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.92% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Legacy Housing (NASDAQ: LEGH) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Legacy Housing upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Legacy Housing, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Legacy Housing was filed on March 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Legacy Housing (LEGH) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Legacy Housing (LEGH) is trading at is $16.01, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
