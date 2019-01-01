LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LCNB beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was down $64.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.
