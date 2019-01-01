nLight (NASDAQ:LASR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for nLight
nLight Questions & Answers
The latest price target for nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) was reported by Craig-Hallum on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LASR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and nLight downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of nLight, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for nLight was filed on February 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest nLight (LASR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price nLight (LASR) is trading at is $12.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
