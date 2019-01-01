|Day Range6.560 - 8.180
|52 Wk Range4.630 - 22.810
|Open / Close6.880 / -
|Float / Outstanding- / -
|Vol / Avg.54.268K / 406.743K
|Mkt Cap-
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price8.470
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-
Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.
There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Lanvin Group Hldgs in recent months.
Browse guidance and forecast on all stocks.