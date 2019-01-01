ñol

Lanvin Group Hldgs
(NYSE:LANV)
$7.77
-0.02[-0.26%]
Last update: 3:26PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
Day Range6.560 - 8.18052 Wk Range4.630 - 22.810Open / Close6.880 / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.54.268K / 406.743KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price8.470
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Lanvin Group Holdings Ltd Stock (NYSE:LANV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Lanvin Group Hldgs

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Lanvin Group Hldgs (LANV)?

A

There is no price target for Lanvin Group Hldgs

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Lanvin Group Hldgs (LANV)?

A

There is no analyst for Lanvin Group Hldgs

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Lanvin Group Hldgs (LANV)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lanvin Group Hldgs

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Lanvin Group Hldgs (LANV) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lanvin Group Hldgs

