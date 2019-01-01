Loews (NYSE:L), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Loews
Loews Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Loews (NYSE: L) was reported by Deutsche Bank on August 1, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $54.00 expecting L to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.39% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Loews (NYSE: L) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Loews maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Loews, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Loews was filed on August 1, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 1, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Loews (L) rating was a maintained with a price target of $51.00 to $54.00. The current price Loews (L) is trading at is $61.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
