QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings
(NYSE:KW)
21.17
0.37[1.78%]
At close: Jun 7
21.17
00
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low20.67 - 21.21
52 Week High/Low18.75 - 25.3
Open / Close20.72 / 21.17
Float / Outstanding60.6M / 137.8M
Vol / Avg.392K / 484.3K
Mkt Cap2.9B
P/E8.25
50d Avg. Price22.51
Div / Yield0.96/4.62%
Payout Ratio36.51
EPS0.25
Total Float60.6M

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW)?
A

The latest price target for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) was reported by Deutsche Bank on September 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting KW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.92% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings upgraded their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings was filed on September 8, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 8, 2021.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $22.00. The current price Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) is trading at is $21.17, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

