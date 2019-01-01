Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) was reported by Deutsche Bank on September 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting KW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.92% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings was filed on September 8, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 8, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $22.00. The current price Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) is trading at is $21.17, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
