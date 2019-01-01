Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$124.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$124.7M
Earnings History
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) reporting earnings?
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $-0.08.
What were Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s (NYSE:KW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $177.8M, which missed the estimate of $178.6M.
