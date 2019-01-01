Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.490
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Kura Oncology Questions & Answers
When is Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) reporting earnings?
Kura Oncology (KURA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.40, which beat the estimate of $-0.43.
What were Kura Oncology’s (NASDAQ:KURA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
