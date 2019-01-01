Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$196.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$196.2M
Earnings History
Kratos Defense & Security Questions & Answers
When is Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) reporting earnings?
Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which beat the estimate of $-0.01.
What were Kratos Defense & Security’s (NASDAQ:KTOS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $185.7M, which beat the estimate of $172.8M.
