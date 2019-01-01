KT (NYSE:KT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$6.6T
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of KT using advanced sorting and filters.
KT Questions & Answers
When is KT (NYSE:KT) reporting earnings?
KT (KT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KT (NYSE:KT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were KT’s (NYSE:KT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.2B, which beat the estimate of $4.9B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.