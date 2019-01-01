KT (NYSE:KT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for KT
KT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for KT (NYSE: KT) was reported by New Street Research on October 11, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.10 expecting KT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.95% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for KT (NYSE: KT) was provided by New Street Research, and KT upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KT was filed on October 11, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 11, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KT (KT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $14.10. The current price KT (KT) is trading at is $14.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
