Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Karat Packaging (NASDAQ: KRT) was reported by Truist Securities on March 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $31.00 expecting KRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.16% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Karat Packaging (NASDAQ: KRT) was provided by Truist Securities, and Karat Packaging maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Karat Packaging, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Karat Packaging was filed on March 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Karat Packaging (KRT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $29.00 to $31.00. The current price Karat Packaging (KRT) is trading at is $19.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
