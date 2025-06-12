June 12, 2025 7:21 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Industrials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Month

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Karat Packaging Inc KRT

  • On June 11, Karat Packaging announced it priced a secondary offering of 1.5 million shares at $27 per share. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $23.00.
  • RSI Value: 21
  • KRT Price Action: Shares of Karat Packaging fell 14.7% to close at $26.40 on Wednesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 57.33 Momentum score with Value at 66.25.

Copart Inc CPRT       

  • On May 22, Copart reported a third-quarter revenue miss. The company's stock fell around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $48.05.
  • RSI Value: 25.9
  • CPRT Price Action: Shares of Copart rose 0.4% to close at $50.50 on Wednesday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in cprt stock.

Aaon Inc AAON

  • On May 1, AAON posted upbeat quarterly earnings. Gary Fields, CEO, said, “We had a strong first quarter. Net sales, gross margin and earnings all experienced quarter-over-quarter improvement. Production of BASX-branded equipment made solid progress as we accelerated backlog conversion, utilizing all four of our major locations, including our new facility in Memphis.” The company's stock fell around 28% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $68.98.
  • RSI Value: 22.6
  • AAON Ltd Price Action: Shares of AAON fell 3.5% to close at $75.85 on Wednesday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in AAON shares.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AAON Logo
AAONAAON Inc
$75.50-0.46%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
24.02
Growth
92.27
Quality
21.61
Value
44.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CPRT Logo
CPRTCopart Inc
$50.40-0.20%
KRT Logo
KRTKarat Packaging Inc
$26.992.23%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved