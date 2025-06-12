Top 3 Industrials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Month

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Karat Packaging Inc KRT

On June 11, Karat Packaging announced it priced a secondary offering of 1.5 million shares at $27 per share. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $23.00.

RSI Value: 21

21 KRT Price Action: Shares of Karat Packaging fell 14.7% to close at $26.40 on Wednesday.

Shares of Karat Packaging fell 14.7% to close at $26.40 on Wednesday.

Copart Inc CPRT

On May 22, Copart reported a third-quarter revenue miss. The company's stock fell around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $48.05.

RSI Value: 25.9

25.9 CPRT Price Action: Shares of Copart rose 0.4% to close at $50.50 on Wednesday.

Shares of Copart rose 0.4% to close at $50.50 on Wednesday.

Aaon Inc AAON

On May 1, AAON posted upbeat quarterly earnings. Gary Fields, CEO, said, “We had a strong first quarter. Net sales, gross margin and earnings all experienced quarter-over-quarter improvement. Production of BASX-branded equipment made solid progress as we accelerated backlog conversion, utilizing all four of our major locations, including our new facility in Memphis.” The company's stock fell around 28% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $68.98.

RSI Value: 22.6

22.6 AAON Ltd Price Action: Shares of AAON fell 3.5% to close at $75.85 on Wednesday.

Shares of AAON fell 3.5% to close at $75.85 on Wednesday.

