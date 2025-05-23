Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Industrial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS

Dividend Yield: 6.76%

6.76% B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $111 to $115 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $111 to $115 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $126 to $114 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $126 to $114 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On April 29, UPS reported a quarterly consolidated revenue decline of 0.7% year-over-year to $21.546 billion, beating the consensus of $21.05 billion.

On April 29, UPS reported a quarterly consolidated revenue decline of 0.7% year-over-year to $21.546 billion, beating the consensus of $21.05 billion. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest UPS news.

Karat Packaging Inc. KRT

Dividend Yield: 5.73%

5.73% Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $28 to $31 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $28 to $31 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Jan. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Jan. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On May 8, Karat Packaging reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

On May 8, Karat Packaging reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest KRT news

Robert Half Inc. RHI

Dividend Yield: 5 .12%

.12% Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $50 to $45 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $50 to $45 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $65 to $47 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $65 to $47 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Recent News: On April 23, Robert Half reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

On April 23, Robert Half reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest RHI news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock