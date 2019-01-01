Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners
Kimbell Royalty Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting KRP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.49% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Kimbell Royalty Partners maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kimbell Royalty Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $19.00 to $21.00. The current price Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) is trading at is $19.18, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.