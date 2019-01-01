Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kimbell Royalty Partners missed estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $11.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kimbell Royalty Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.18 0.08 0.07 EPS Actual 0.44 0.04 0.04 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 47.55M 39.44M 33.06M 31.72M Revenue Actual 55.68M 31.79M 25.73M 22.42M

