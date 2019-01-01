Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $84.00 expecting KRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.55% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Kilroy Realty upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kilroy Realty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kilroy Realty was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kilroy Realty (KRC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $84.00. The current price Kilroy Realty (KRC) is trading at is $61.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
