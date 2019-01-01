ñol

Kilroy Realty
(NYSE:KRC)
61.97
1.32[2.18%]
At close: May 27
61.96
-0.0100[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low60.92 - 62.18
52 Week High/Low56.94 - 79.06
Open / Close60.92 / 61.96
Float / Outstanding86.7M / 116.7M
Vol / Avg.546.4K / 846.1K
Mkt Cap7.2B
P/E39.13
50d Avg. Price70.18
Div / Yield2.08/3.43%
Payout Ratio132.9
EPS0.45
Total Float86.7M

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$84.00

Lowest Price Target1

$74.00

Consensus Price Target1

$78.60

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
30100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Goldman Sachs
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Evercore ISI Group
  • B of A Securities
  • Mizuho

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Kilroy Realty Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Kilroy Realty (KRC)?
A

The latest price target for Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $84.00 expecting KRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.55% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Kilroy Realty (KRC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Kilroy Realty upgraded their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Kilroy Realty (KRC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kilroy Realty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kilroy Realty was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Kilroy Realty (KRC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kilroy Realty (KRC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $84.00. The current price Kilroy Realty (KRC) is trading at is $61.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

