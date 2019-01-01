Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kopin
The latest price target for Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting KOPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 404.20% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Kopin upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kopin, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kopin was filed on December 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kopin (KOPN) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Kopin (KOPN) is trading at is $1.19, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
