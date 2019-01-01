Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kopin beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $98.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kopin's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.04 -0.02 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.02 -0.04 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 12.80M 10.30M 11.16M 11.45M Revenue Actual 13.20M 10.89M 9.90M 11.68M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.