Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kopin beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was down $98.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kopin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|12.80M
|10.30M
|11.16M
|11.45M
|Revenue Actual
|13.20M
|10.89M
|9.90M
|11.68M
