Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Koppers Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $51.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Koppers Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.67 1.23 1.36 0.60 EPS Actual 0.77 1.01 1.41 1.02 Revenue Estimate 411.73M 445.97M 461.67M 409.17M Revenue Actual 405.30M 424.80M 441.00M 407.50M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Koppers Hldgs management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.1 and $4.1 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.