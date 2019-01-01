Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Koppers Hldgs
Koppers Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting KOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Koppers Hldgs maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Koppers Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Koppers Hldgs was filed on April 28, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Koppers Hldgs (KOP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $35.00. The current price Koppers Hldgs (KOP) is trading at is $28.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.