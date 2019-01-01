ñol

Koppers Hldgs
(NYSE:KOP)
28.00
-0.23[-0.81%]
At close: Jun 7
27.98
-0.0200[-0.07%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low27.47 - 28.11
52 Week High/Low23.01 - 37.44
Open / Close27.48 / 27.98
Float / Outstanding12.5M / 21.1M
Vol / Avg.75.7K / 115.8K
Mkt Cap592M
P/E7.86
50d Avg. Price25.92
Div / Yield0.1/0.35%
Payout Ratio1.39
EPS0.89
Total Float12.5M

Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Koppers Hldgs

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Koppers Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Koppers Hldgs (KOP)?
A

The latest price target for Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting KOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Koppers Hldgs (KOP)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Koppers Hldgs maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Koppers Hldgs (KOP)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Koppers Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Koppers Hldgs was filed on April 28, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2021.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Koppers Hldgs (KOP) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Koppers Hldgs (KOP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $35.00. The current price Koppers Hldgs (KOP) is trading at is $28.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

