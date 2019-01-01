Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Coca-Cola Femsa
Coca-Cola Femsa Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE: KOF) was reported by Barclays on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $62.00 expecting KOF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.18% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE: KOF) was provided by Barclays, and Coca-Cola Femsa upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Coca-Cola Femsa, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Coca-Cola Femsa was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $55.00 to $62.00. The current price Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) is trading at is $59.51, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
