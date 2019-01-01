Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Coca-Cola Femsa beat estimated earnings by 64.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was up $176.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.57, which missed the estimate of $0.70.
The Actual Revenue was $2.7B, which beat the estimate of $2.6B.
