Coca-Cola Femsa
(NYSE:KOF)
59.51
1.57[2.71%]
At close: May 27
59.51
00
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low58.02 - 59.51
52 Week High/Low46.91 - 59.07
Open / Close58.32 / 59.51
Float / Outstanding- / 210.1M
Vol / Avg.106.5K / 109.9K
Mkt Cap12.5B
P/E15.64
50d Avg. Price55.03
Div / Yield2.56/4.42%
Payout Ratio67.81
EPS13.78
Total Float-

Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Coca-Cola Femsa reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.670

Quarterly Revenue

$2.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$51.2B

Earnings Recap

 

Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coca-Cola Femsa beat estimated earnings by 64.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was up $176.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Coca-Cola Femsa using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Coca-Cola Femsa Questions & Answers

Q
When is Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) reporting earnings?
A

Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.57, which missed the estimate of $0.70.

Q
What were Coca-Cola Femsa’s (NYSE:KOF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.7B, which beat the estimate of $2.6B.

