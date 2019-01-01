KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for KnowBe4
The latest price target for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting KNBE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.74% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) was provided by Stephens & Co., and KnowBe4 initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KnowBe4, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KnowBe4 was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KnowBe4 (KNBE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price KnowBe4 (KNBE) is trading at is $18.15, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
