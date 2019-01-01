ñol

KnowBe4
(NASDAQ:KNBE)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector are trading higher amid overall market as stocks continue to rebound from recent weakness. Reports showing inflation slightly slowing down has also helped lift market sentiment.
18.15
1.28[7.59%]
At close: May 27
18.15
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.96 - 18.47
52 Week High/Low13.78 - 36.67
Open / Close16.99 / 18.15
Float / Outstanding74.5M / 175.1M
Vol / Avg.810.1K / 883K
Mkt Cap3.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price21.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float74.5M

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$28.00

Lowest Price Target1

$19.00

Consensus Price Target1

$24.17

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
21100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Stephens & Co.
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Citigroup
  • Needham

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for KnowBe4

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

KnowBe4 Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for KnowBe4 (KNBE)?
A

The latest price target for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting KNBE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.74% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for KnowBe4 (KNBE)?
A

The latest analyst rating for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) was provided by Stephens & Co., and KnowBe4 initiated their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for KnowBe4 (KNBE)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KnowBe4, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KnowBe4 was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating KnowBe4 (KNBE) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KnowBe4 (KNBE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price KnowBe4 (KNBE) is trading at is $18.15, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

