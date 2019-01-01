ñol

CarMax
(NYSE:KMX)
100.34
1.18[1.19%]
At close: May 27
100.29
-0.0500[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low97.79 - 100.31
52 Week High/Low85.36 - 155.98
Open / Close99.32 / 100.29
Float / Outstanding142.3M / 160.2M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 2M
Mkt Cap16.1B
P/E14.23
50d Avg. Price95.31
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.99
Total Float142.3M

CarMax (NYSE:KMX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CarMax reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 12

EPS

$0.980

Quarterly Revenue

$7.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$7.7B

Earnings Recap

 

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CarMax beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.44, which did not surprise analysts.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CarMax's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.89 1.63 1.26 1.14
EPS Actual 1.72 2.63 1.27 1.42
Revenue Estimate 6.85B 6.24B 5.17B 5.00B
Revenue Actual 7.99B 7.70B 5.16B 5.18B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CarMax using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

CarMax Questions & Answers

Q
When is CarMax (NYSE:KMX) reporting earnings?
A

CarMax (KMX) is scheduled to report earnings on June 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 12, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.13, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

Q
What were CarMax’s (NYSE:KMX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.5B, which beat the estimate of $4.5B.

