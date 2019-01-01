CarMax (NYSE:KMX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
Earnings Recap
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CarMax beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.44, which did not surprise analysts.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CarMax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.89
|1.63
|1.26
|1.14
|EPS Actual
|1.72
|2.63
|1.27
|1.42
|Revenue Estimate
|6.85B
|6.24B
|5.17B
|5.00B
|Revenue Actual
|7.99B
|7.70B
|5.16B
|5.18B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of CarMax using advanced sorting and filters.
CarMax Questions & Answers
CarMax (KMX) is scheduled to report earnings on June 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 12, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $1.13, which beat the estimate of $0.98.
The Actual Revenue was $4.5B, which beat the estimate of $4.5B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.