Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Kimberly-Clark beat estimated earnings by 9.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.23.
Revenue was up $352.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kimberly-Clark's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.25
|1.65
|1.74
|1.92
|EPS Actual
|1.30
|1.62
|1.47
|1.80
|Revenue Estimate
|4.90B
|4.99B
|4.78B
|4.96B
|Revenue Actual
|4.96B
|5.01B
|4.72B
|4.74B
