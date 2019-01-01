KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KLX Energy Services Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 8.79%, reporting an EPS of $-1.98 versus an estimate of $-1.82.
Revenue was up $61.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KLX Energy Services Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.82
|-2.32
|-3.14
|EPS Actual
|-1.98
|-2.19
|-2.83
|-4.02
|-3.29
|Revenue Estimate
|157.10M
|109.00M
|109.00M
|95.10M
|78.95M
|Revenue Actual
|145.00M
|139.00M
|111.90M
|90.80M
|86.80M
