KLX Energy Services Hldgs
(NASDAQ:KLXE)
5.97
0.26[4.55%]
At close: May 27
5.60
-0.3700[-6.20%]
After Hours: 9:07AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.61 - 6.12
52 Week High/Low2.94 - 15.55
Open / Close5.67 / 5.97
Float / Outstanding11.1M / 11.7M
Vol / Avg.280.5K / 668.6K
Mkt Cap69.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.43
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.98
Total Float11.1M

KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KLX Energy Services Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-1.980

Quarterly Revenue

$152.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$152.3M

Earnings Recap

KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KLX Energy Services Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 8.79%, reporting an EPS of $-1.98 versus an estimate of $-1.82.

Revenue was up $61.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KLX Energy Services Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -1.82 -2.32 -3.14
EPS Actual -1.98 -2.19 -2.83 -4.02 -3.29
Revenue Estimate 157.10M 109.00M 109.00M 95.10M 78.95M
Revenue Actual 145.00M 139.00M 111.90M 90.80M 86.80M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

KLX Energy Services Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) reporting earnings?
A

KLX Energy Services Hldgs (KLXE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE)?
A

KLX Energy Services Hldgs (KLXE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on December 5, 2018 for Q3 and the Actual EPS was $4.15, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were KLX Energy Services Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:KLXE) revenues?
A

KLX Energy Services Hldgs (KLXE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on December 5, 2018 for Q3 and the Actual Revenue was $123.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

