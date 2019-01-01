KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for KLX Energy Services Hldgs
KLX Energy Services Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) was reported by RF Lafferty on June 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting KLXE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) was provided by RF Lafferty, and KLX Energy Services Hldgs downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KLX Energy Services Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KLX Energy Services Hldgs was filed on June 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KLX Energy Services Hldgs (KLXE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price KLX Energy Services Hldgs (KLXE) is trading at is $6.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
