Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kaltura
Kaltura Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR) was reported by Needham on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting KLTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 215.79% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR) was provided by Needham, and Kaltura maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kaltura, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kaltura was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kaltura (KLTR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $6.00. The current price Kaltura (KLTR) is trading at is $1.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
