ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kiewit Royalty
(OTC:KIRY)
0.02
00
At close: Mar 25
0.70
0.6800[3400.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.48
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding12.6M / 12.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 11.2K
Mkt Cap252.7K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Kiewit Royalty (OTC:KIRY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kiewit Royalty reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kiewit Royalty using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Kiewit Royalty Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kiewit Royalty (OTC:KIRY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Kiewit Royalty

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kiewit Royalty (OTC:KIRY)?
A

There are no earnings for Kiewit Royalty

Q
What were Kiewit Royalty’s (OTC:KIRY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Kiewit Royalty

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.