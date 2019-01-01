Kumba Iron Ore Ltd is engaged in the exploration, mining, processing blending and sale of iron ore to the global steel industry. The company primarily operates in South Africa, with mining operations in the Northern Cape and Limpopo provinces, as well as a head office in Centurion, Gauteng, and a port operation in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape. The company's flagship asset is the Sishen mine, which it holds a majority stake, located near the town of Kathu in the Northern Cape Province. The Sishen mine is an opencast mine and produces the bulk of the group's iron ore, most of which is exported. It also holds interest in Kolomela mine.