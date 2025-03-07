Top 2 Consumer Stocks That Could Blast Off This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Kirkland’s, Inc. KIRK

On Feb. 18, Kirkland’s said it expects fourth-quarter net sales of $148 million and EPS of 50 cents. The company's stock fell around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.22.

RSI Value: 21.7

21.7 KIRK Price Action: Shares of Kirkland’s fell 4.7% to close at $1.23 on Thursday.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest KIRK news.

Wayfair Inc W

On Feb. 20, the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents loss. The analyst consensus estimate pegs at a loss of 2 cents per share. "These results enabled us to drive nearly $100 million dollars of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, and deliver on our goal of approximately 50% year-over-year dollar growth for 2024," said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair. The company's stock fell around 24% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $32.50.

RSI Value: 26.8

26.8 W Price Action: Shares of Wayfair fell 3.4% to close at $33.10 on Thursday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in W stock.

