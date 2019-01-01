Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kirkland's
Kirkland's Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) was reported by Benchmark on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting KIRK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 121.24% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) was provided by Benchmark, and Kirkland's maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kirkland's, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kirkland's was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kirkland's (KIRK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $15.00. The current price Kirkland's (KIRK) is trading at is $6.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
