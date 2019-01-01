Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kimball International missed estimated earnings by 700.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $15.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Kimball International (KBAL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $172M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
