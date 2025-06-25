Bernie Sanders Slams Job Cuts, Says AI Should Give Workers More Time Off: 'Instead Of Throwing You Out On The Street...'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is advocating for a 32-hour workweek, citing the potential for advancements in artificial intelligence and automation to provide workers with more personal time.

What Happened: Sanders, in a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, outlined his vision for a future where AI and automation drive increased productivity and efficiency, leading to reduced working hours for employees. “Instead of throwing you out on the street, I’m going to reduce your workweek to 32 hours,” Sanders stated.

The Vermont senator underscored the potential benefits of technology for workers, suggesting it could offer more time for family, friends and education.

Sanders introduced the “Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act” last year, which mandates overtime pay for any work beyond 32 hours in a week. The proposed change would be gradually implemented over a four-year period.

Why It Matters: The proposal comes at a time when the impact of AI and automation on the workforce is a hot topic. Just days before Sanders’ podcast appearance, Microsoft MSFT announced its third round of layoffs for 2025, primarily targeting the sales team and other customer-facing roles. This move was attributed to AI-driven workforce shifts.

Similarly, Amazon AMZN CEO Andy Jassy recently warned that AI would reduce the company's corporate workforce due to efficiency gains, sparking backlash from employees. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase JPM CEO Jamie Dimon admitted that U.S. companies are short on workers who can code software, secure networks and run complex projects.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.