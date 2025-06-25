Iran Breaks Silence, Says Nuclear Facilities 'Badly Damaged' By US Strikes

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the country’s nuclear facilities have suffered significant damage due to American strikes over the past weekend.

What Happened: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has confirmed that the country’s nuclear facilities have been “badly damaged” due to American strikes over the weekend, reported The Times of Israel on Wednesday.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Baghaei didn't share specific details but acknowledged that Sunday's strikes by American B-2 bombers using bunker buster bombs had a significant impact. “Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that's for sure,” he said.

Why It Matters: The U.S. military’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities have been a subject of much debate. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment suggested that the strikes may not have completely destroyed the core components of Iran’s nuclear program, setting back the program by only a few months.

Amid these developments, President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, despite reports of renewed hostilities. This came after Israel accused Iran of violating the U.S.-brokered truce.

Despite the ceasefire being violated by both sides, Daniel Ives, the managing director at Wedbush Securities, labeled the reported ceasefire between Iran and Israel as "the most bullish outcome" for U.S. markets. He predicted a rally in U.S. stocks once trading resumes, citing historical trends where geopolitical stability has triggered a 2-3% market uptick within a week.

