June 25, 2025 9:32 AM 2 min read

Netflix, Meta, Microsoft Power QQQ's Golden Cross – Is The Rally Just Beginning?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ just flashed a Golden Cross, and it's not just a technical footnote – it's a bullish billboard.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Golden Cross Confirms The Breakout

A Golden Cross occurs when the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) crosses above the 200-day SMA, a widely watched indicator that often signals the start of a longer-term uptrend. And in QQQ's case, that signal is now backed by price strength and a powerful tech-heavy backbone.

Read Also: Nasdaq 100’s Summer Sweet Spot Is Here – And It Rarely Disappoints

The ETF, which closed Tuesday at $539.78, is now trading above all key simple moving averages (SMA) – eight, 20, 50 and 200-day. The eight-day SMA sits at $531.40, the 20-day at $528.09, and the 50-day at $501.48 – each confirming strong upward momentum.

Even the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) sits at 7.87, adding to the bullish case. With an RSI (Relative Strength Index) of 66.09, QQQ isn't yet overbought, but it's clearly heating up.

And the fuel?

Netflix, Meta, Microsoft Lead The Charge

Among the holdings, Netflix Inc NFLX, Meta Platforms Inc META and Microsoft Corp MSFT are up 44.25%, 18.85% and 17.09% YTD – the top performers among QQQ's top 10 holdings in 2025.

While Apple Inc AAPL, Tesla Inc TSLA and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG are dragging, the market-cap heavyweights are still pulling weight – Meta riding AI monetization, Netflix cashing in on content strategy and ad tiers, and Microsoft powering ahead with cloud and enterprise strength.

The 52-week high of $540.81, set back in February, is now within whispering distance. If that level is cleared, QQQ may start attracting even more momentum chasers.

Investors looking for a growth barometer beyond individual stocks often use QQQ as a sentiment proxy for the Nasdaq 100. With a technical breakout now confirmed and tech bellwethers doing the heavy lifting, the question isn't whether QQQ is rallying – it's whether you’re already in.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$542.100.43%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$201.170.43%
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$168.990.75%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$168.050.77%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$716.050.54%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$491.540.29%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$1282.750.28%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$343.250.82%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved