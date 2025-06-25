Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ just flashed a Golden Cross, and it's not just a technical footnote – it's a bullish billboard.

Golden Cross Confirms The Breakout

A Golden Cross occurs when the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) crosses above the 200-day SMA, a widely watched indicator that often signals the start of a longer-term uptrend. And in QQQ's case, that signal is now backed by price strength and a powerful tech-heavy backbone.

The ETF, which closed Tuesday at $539.78, is now trading above all key simple moving averages (SMA) – eight, 20, 50 and 200-day. The eight-day SMA sits at $531.40, the 20-day at $528.09, and the 50-day at $501.48 – each confirming strong upward momentum.

Even the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) sits at 7.87, adding to the bullish case. With an RSI (Relative Strength Index) of 66.09, QQQ isn't yet overbought, but it's clearly heating up.

And the fuel?

Netflix, Meta, Microsoft Lead The Charge

Among the holdings, Netflix Inc NFLX, Meta Platforms Inc META and Microsoft Corp MSFT are up 44.25%, 18.85% and 17.09% YTD – the top performers among QQQ's top 10 holdings in 2025.

While Apple Inc AAPL, Tesla Inc TSLA and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG are dragging, the market-cap heavyweights are still pulling weight – Meta riding AI monetization, Netflix cashing in on content strategy and ad tiers, and Microsoft powering ahead with cloud and enterprise strength.

The 52-week high of $540.81, set back in February, is now within whispering distance. If that level is cleared, QQQ may start attracting even more momentum chasers.

Investors looking for a growth barometer beyond individual stocks often use QQQ as a sentiment proxy for the Nasdaq 100. With a technical breakout now confirmed and tech bellwethers doing the heavy lifting, the question isn't whether QQQ is rallying – it's whether you’re already in.

